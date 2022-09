What have royal women worn to high-profile funerals in the past?

For the funeral of the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Kate Middleton wore a black Alexander McQueen dress.

She made a touching tribute to the Queen at the event, wearing earrings borrowed from Her Majesty. Kate Middleton shows solidarity with Queen in her pearl necklace.

The royal wore a pearl choker which belongs to the Queen and was previously borrowed by Princess Diana.