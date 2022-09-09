Queen Elizabeth II will: The royals who could inherit her vast fortune

Art owned by the Queen Mother by Monet, Nash and Carl Fabergé was transferred to the Royal Collection.

The post on the royal site also detailed various moves made by royals.

It confirmed King Charles III would move to Clarence House and use it as his home.

A private residence on the Balmoral Estate, Birkhall, was left by the Queen Mother to be used by the family.

It was previously reported by the Guardian the Queen successfully lobbied the Government to change a law so as to hide her wealth.