Radio 2 Live in Leeds cancelled following Queen’s death: Refund info

As the nation enters a period of mourning, numerous high-profile entertainment and sporting events have been cancelled. The BBC announced that the remaining few proms have been dropped, including the iconic Last Night of the Proms. Football matches this weekend have followed suit. London theatres have confirmed that they will reman open but with a ceremonial dimming of the lights every night at 7pm for two minutes. And now Radio 2 has released a statement about the upcoming Live in Leeds, scheduled for next weekend.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

Simple Minds was the headline act on the first night, supported by Tears For Fears, Elbow, Bananarama, Craig David and Sophie Ellis-Bexter.

Take That icon Robbie Williams was set to close the event on the Sunday, supported by Nile Rogers and Chic, George Ezra, Melanie C, Emeli Sande and Mark Owen.