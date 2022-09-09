Research expert to speak at genealogical society dinner

ALBION — Noble County Genealogical Society will have its 40th annual dinner meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Noble County Public Library, 813 E. Main St. The dinner meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Adam Barrone, a member of the society, will be the speaker on “the Tax Man Comes to the Aid of the Genealogist: Ideas for Researching in Tax Records and Improving Access to the Indiana Tax Duplicates.”

Barrone has been involved in genealogy research for 35 years and is on staff at the Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center, where he is the research center/PERSI supervisor.

The dinner menu, prepared by Julie Zolman, is parmesan chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, homemade roll, angel food cake and water.

Reservations are $17 per person for the meal and program, and are due by Thursday, Sept. 15.

To make reservations, contact Judy Richter at 260-636-2858, 260-609-3558 or email at judyr@ligtel.com; or Margaret Ott at 260-761-3384, 260-3838-1015 or email maott@ligtel.com.