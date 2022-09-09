Categories
Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’

Ringo Starr spent nearly all of the 1960s working closely with his bandmates in The Beatles. Ringo, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison were practically inseparable. They gigged locally and then toured Europe before becoming international stars. The band still shared hotel rooms even after they made it big, but at least they had solved one intra-band issue by then. Ringo said the Beatles‘ farting habits caused terrible trouble in the band until they developed their own etiquette when someone let one slip.

Ringo Starr points at badge with his name and a star motif in 1973. Ringo once said the Beatles' farting habits caused terrible trouble in the band until they learned how to handle things.
Ringo Starr | Michael Putland/Getty Images

Ringo Starr was never far from his fellow Beatles

The Beatles entered the music business before streaming was anything but water, which means they did things the old-fashioned way — they built their audience by playing live as much as they could.

