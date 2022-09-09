Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’

Ringo Starr spent nearly all of the 1960s working closely with his bandmates in The Beatles. Ringo, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison were practically inseparable. They gigged locally and then toured Europe before becoming international stars. The band still shared hotel rooms even after they made it big, but at least they had solved one intra-band issue by then. Ringo said the Beatles‘ farting habits caused terrible trouble in the band until they developed their own etiquette when someone let one slip.

Ringo Starr | Michael Putland/Getty Images

Ringo Starr was never far from his fellow Beatles

The Beatles entered the music business before streaming was anything but water, which means they did things the old-fashioned way — they built their audience by playing live as much as they could.

They honed their chops with a residency in Hamburg, Germany, in the early 1960s. When they weren’t entertaining the Germans, they played shows across the U.K. Soon, they started playing across Europe, and the rest of the world became their stage before too long.

The Fab Four were never far apart from each other. They shared hotel rooms — two Beatles to a room — while on tour. The quartet even vacationed together, though manager Brian Epstein split up the band to avoid clashes during the downtime (of which there was very little).

Ringo once said the Beatles’ farting caused terrible trouble in the early days, but the band quickly learned how to deal with members playing the butt trumpet.

Ringo said the Beatles’ farting caused “terrible trouble” in the early days before they learned how to handle it

RELATED: Ringo Starr Said the Ultimate 1960s Record Wasn’t by The Beatles

The Beatles spent the better part of three years, from 1961 through 1963, constantly playing live. If they weren’t playing Hamburg, they were criss-crossing the U.K. for concerts. The group honed its live act while also learning how to handle things when someone had a bottom burp.

While promoting his book Lifted on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via YouTube), Ringo said the band would often drive through the night to make it home after U.K. shows. That meant a lot of time cooped up in a van going to and from live performances. The Beatles’ farting habits caused terrible trouble until they learned how to handle things, per Ringo:

“We learned when we were in a van when we started out that if anybody let a silent one go, they would try and get away with it, and it caused terrible trouble. ‘It wasn’t me! It was you!’ So anyway, we realized, OK, it was me, or it was him. It didn’t matter. You just said it, and everything calmed down.” Ringo Starr describes the Beatles’ farting etiquette

When the “whoever denied it supplied it” routine didn’t work for the Beatles, Ringo said they’d just admit to their musical toots and move on. The Beatles traded vans for jets when the band started traveling the world, but their touring days didn’t last long.

Why did the Beatles stop touring?