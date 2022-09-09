Rod Stewart stuns with unrecognisable throwback pic of young rocker

Rod Stewart, 77, has taken to Twitter with an almost unrecognisable throwback picture, which the rocker shared with his 508,700 followers. The snap showed Sir Rod without his famous long blonde barnet as a child in a black and white photo.

In the caption, the Maggie May singer wrote: “Wow, 70 odd years ago! Me at Highgate primary school, 1950…”

The star’s followers rushed to the comments to share their thoughts about the sweet snap.

@Laurie7760 said: “Luv seeing you as a kid, but to me you will forever be, ‘Rod da Bod’, respectfully. Have a great day.”

@Dogjan wrote: “What a gift to the world you have been Rod.”