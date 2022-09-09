San Diego Wave announces sell-out of first game at Snapdragon Stadium

The soccer club is expected to break the NWSL attendance record at its Snapdragon home opener.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Wave soccer team announced the team had sold-out its home opener at Snapdragon Stadium on September 17. The team said, after surpassing the NWSL attendance record in August, San Diego Wave FC sold every seat in Snapdragon Stadium that was made available to the club based on the optimal set-up to view soccer.

“This is a great reflection of the momentum we see in women’s sports,” San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis said. “We’ve sold all of our inventory, it’s incredible. We should celebrate this but we should now expect it, big crowds for women’s professional sports. We would not be at this point today without the support from our owner Ron and his belief and commitment in the future of women’s football, and of course, our players, staff, and business operations who have worked incredibly hard to make this happen.”

The current record attendance for a single NWSL game is held by Portland Thorns at 25,218 and was set in 2019 at Providence Park in a match against the North Carolina Courage.

The club’s opening night at Snapdragon will kick off with a free So-Cal-themed Boardwalk Fest outside the stadium, starting at 3:30 PT. It will feature local food, live music, art installations, a spirit zone for kids, games and prizes.

San Diego Wave FC continues fighting for a playoff spot in its inaugural season and has sat consistently near the top of the NWSL standings since week one. Alex Morgan is leading the NWSL Golden Boot race with 13 goals in 15 regular season matches, while she has one of the best seasons of her career here in San Diego. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has successfully reached the milestone for 20 shutouts.

Wave FC’s 2022 regular-season finale is set for Friday, Sept. 30, versus North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon Stadium.