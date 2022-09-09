See Jessica Chastain In A New Serial Killer Netflix Mystery

Check out Jessica Chastain in the upcoming Netflix film The Good Nurse. In it, she plays a woman tracking down a serial killer.

By Doug Norrie

Jessica Chastain is one of Hollywood’s most talented and accomplished actresses, able to play a variety of roles and even ones in which the stakes are incredibly high. It looks like she’s going to get back into that mix with her latest Netflix film. The Good Nurse tells a terrible true story about a truly demented person and the attempts by authorities to get to the bottom of mysterious deaths in a number of different hospitals. Seeing as how Jessica Chastain played a character who helped track down Osama bin Laden, it would seem like she could be up for this kind of investigation as well.

In The Good Nurse, Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a nurse working in a hospital’s ICU. It’s clear from the trailer that Loughren is stretched thin here with intense and stressful hours at the hospital coupled with raising two young children at home on her own. But those would appear to be the least of her issues in this one. The bigger problem looks like her coworker, Charles Cullen (played by Eddie Redmayne) could be someone who has perpetrated a number of different horrible crimes. He’s been accused of the wrongful deaths of a number of different patients at the hospital and now Loughren is forced to see her coworker and friend in a new light. With an investigation underway, Jessica Chastain’s character finds herself at the center and forced into a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a dude who very much looks like he could be a serial killer.

The Good Nurse is based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber which was published back in 2013. It tells the story of Charles Cullen who confessed to killing at least 40 patients during his time as a nurse in a number of different hospitals during the 1990s. The character Jessica Chastain plays is based on a nurse Cullen worked with at the time who he became obsessed with and started stalking. It looks like this movie will combine a few different elements of the Cullen story into a narrative that fits a bit better on the big screen. It’s a horrific timeline that involved Cullen moving between hospitals and murdering different patients over many years. It took years for authorities to fully catch up with him and charge him with a crime even though it appears there were numerous clues along the way that something awful was happening.

This Jessica Chastain movie will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend. And then it will make its way to Netflix on October 29th after a short run in theaters. This is sometimes done to make sure a film is awards season eligible when it’s all said and done. Chastain has won the Academy Award for Best Actress already for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and she was nominated for Zero Dark Thirty and The Help as well. Time will tell if The Good Nurse lands her at the podium as well.