Sergio Perez has ‘lost his way’ after falling behind Max Verstappen

“But it just doesn’t seem to play to his strengths behind the wheel and then you lose a bit of confidence and trust on the braking point. And with these latest Formula 1 cars and the speed you take through these corners, if it starts sliding around too much, particularly at the rear end, and you don’t hustle it then you lose a bit of tyre temperature and a bit of brake temperature.

“Then you get to a point where the car slides and you tighten up because, ‘oh no, the car is sliding’ rather than being just ‘whatever, I can handle whatever you throw at me’. It’s a snowball effect of tiny little things and that’s why it’s hard to identify what has gone wrong and how to put it right.”