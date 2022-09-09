Shamrock Rovers fans filmed singing vile ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ chant

Shamrock Rovers fans have been filmed signing a vile chant celebrating the death of Queen Elizabeth II during their Europa Conference League stalemate with Swedish outfit Djurgardens. Footage showed supporters singing the words “Lizzie’s in a box” to the tune of KC and the Sunshine Band’s hit song, Give It Up.

The League of Ireland Premier Division champions opened their Europa Conference League campaign with a goalless draw against Djurgardens at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night. However, the match was marred by insensitive chants being heard from the home end.

Video footage capturing Shamrock Rovers fans signing “Lizzie’s in a box” has gone viral online. The match took place hours after it had been confirmed the Queen had passed away earlier in the day at the age of 96 in her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle having been placed under medical supervision.

The clip also showed some supporters waving flags and pumping their fists in the air while performing the disrespectful chant. The footage has been viewed by over four million people online.

