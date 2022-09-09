Solemn Kate pictured for first time since Queen’s death





Prince William’s wife was spotted driving in Windsor this afternoon. She could be seen wearing dark sunglasses and a black top.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge remained in Windsor yesterday while William, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the Queen’s other children and Prince Harry travelled to Balmoral following the unusual statement from Buckingham Palace that “the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health”. Kate stayed in Windsor with her and William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as it was their first full day of school. After the death of Her Majesty, at the age of 96 in what is understood to be one of her favourite residences, the official Instagram account for Kate and William shared the message published by Buckingham Palace. This read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The note was also posted on the gates outside Buckingham Palace, as per tradition upon the death of a monarch. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in British history. Upon her death, her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate received the titles, Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. READ MORE: Everything that will close or be cancelled in UK due to death of Queen

The specific date has not been announced, though will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course. The procession is likely to take place at Westminster Abbey. Before this date, it is understood the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall four about four days.

This will allow members of the public to pay their respects to the monarch of 70 years. In a statement, King Charles III yesterday said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”