‘Some may find British grief odd’ JK Rowling reacts as nation mourns

JK Rowling has reacted to the outpouring of grief as the nation mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The famed Harry Potter author has praised Her Majesty for performing her royal duties “right up until her dying days” in an emotional post yesterday.

The 57-year-old reflected on the Queen’s reign as she admitted the Head of State is all the British public has known for the past 70 years.

The acclaimed author offered some kind words as the nation begins 10 days of mourning following the monarch’s death.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral yesterday as senior royals rushed to be at her bedside.

Members of the Royal Family made their way to her Scottish residence following the news that she had taken a turn for the worst.

