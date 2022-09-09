TalkSPORT fans threaten to boycott over Trevor Sinclair’s Queen tweet

Trevor Sinclair has been suspended from talkSport following a now-deleted tweet about Queen Elizabeth II. The former England player faced backlash for the tweet and furious talkSPORT listeners are calling on the pundit to be removed from the station permanently following the investigation.

Trevor’s tweet read: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen.” (sic)

TalkSport responded: “We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account.

“talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

On Friday, talkSPORT issued a statement confirming they had suspended the pundit and investigating the tweet.

