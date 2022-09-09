The 6 Best Movies and TV Series Starring Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower is known as the actor who plays the iconic villain, Vecna, in Stranger Things‘ latest season. Despite his character’s evil personality and not-so-pretty looks, he has won the hearts of many fans as 001 or Henry Creel, as he was once known.





Before landing this role, Jamie starred in a few more movies and TV series alongside famous names such as Johnny Depp, Alan Rickman, and Robert Pattinson. The English actor also sings and plays music on the side when he is not acting. These are some of the best Jamie Campbell Bower movies and TV series so far.

6 The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones (2013)

The Mortal Instruments is based on a book series of the same name written by Cassandra Clare. Jamie plays Jace Wayland, a Shadowhunter, who protects the world from evil and demons with the help of his allies. When Clary Fray (played by Lily Collins) learns she is a descendant of these Sahdowhunters, she teams up with Jace to find her mother (Lena Heady), who disappeared.

This movie also stars Robert Sheehan from The Umbrella Academy and Kevin Zegers from the Air Bud series. Although this movie didn’t do great, fans of the book series did enjoy it. In 2016, The Mortal Instruments came back as a tv series named Shadowhunters with a different cast.

5 Camelot (2011)

Camelot is a retelling of the famous and well-known Arthurian legends. Morgana (Eva Green) is set to take the throne of Camelot when her father King Uther dies. Unfortunately, her plans are interrupted by the reveal of a half-brother named Arthur who is played by Jamie Campbell Bower. The iconic sorcerer Merlin introduces Arthur as the future King despite Morgana’s desperate attempts to get her birthright.

Even though the series only ran for one season and was canceled right after, fans thoroughly enjoyed the medieval fantasy series and loved the casting choices. It’s well worth watching, particularly for fans of Arthurian legends.

4 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter is a popular franchise that constantly wins the hearts of many with its magical world. Jamie appeared briefly in the first part of the Deathly Hallows as a younger version of Gellert Grindelwald. He replays the same role later in the spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Gellert Grindelwald was a notorious Dark Wizard whose powers were so strong and well-known throughout the Wizard World that he was compared to his former friend, Albus Dumbledore, and Lord Voldemort. He was one of the first to want to get rid of the Muggles and almost served as an inspiration to Lord Voldemort.

3 The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Breaking Dawn Part 1 & 2 (2011-2012)

In the Twilight saga, Jamie plays a smaller role and is often caught in the background as a secondary character named Caius. Although his role isn’t as prominent as the others, his character is well-renowned in the Twilight World. Caius is a vampire that first appears in New Moon and then later in Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2.

As part of the Volturi, Caius is one of the most dangerous and elite vampires. Like the other Volturis, he is feared by all but gets overshadowed by their leader, Aero.

2 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Jamie Campbell Bower plays Anthony Hope, a young sailor, who while on his way to London encounters Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp) and invites him to join his travels. Once they arrive in the city, they split ways for a while but eventually reunite. This musical has a touch of horror courtesy of its director, Tim Burton, and stars popular actors such as Alan Rickman and Helena Bonham Carter.

Sweeney Todd follows the story of Sweeney, a former barber who returns to London after being wrongly imprisoned. He seeks vengeance in the most gruesome manner upon the man who sexually assaulted and murdered his wife.

1 Stranger Things (2016-2022)

Many Stranger Things fans were shocked to learn who the face behind the antagonist Vecna really was. When it was revealed that Jamie was Henry Creel aka 001, fans were immediately infatuated with the actor’s handsome features and amazing acting talents.

Jamie quickly rose to stardom more than ever before, and he seems to be all the fans talk about aside from Eddie Munson, another fan favorite of the show. Whatever happens to Vecna next season, fans are eager to learn of his fate and how the series will finally end.

