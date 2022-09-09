Toronto Ultra confirms 2023 Call of Duty League lineup, pairs CleanX with Standy in lethal SMG duo

The Toronto Ultra has introduced its starting roster heading into the Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League season after losing two veteran members during the offseason. CleanX and Insight are sticking with the Ultra and will be joined by Scrappy and Standy, the organization announced today.

Despite retaining its roster of CleanX, Cammy, Bance, and Insight last year, the runners-up at the Black Ops Cold War CDL Championship had a rocky Vanguard season. The team struggled to make runs at Majors and ended with one tournament win at the start of the year in the Kickoff Classic. A lack of results forced Toronto to make changes to its roster going into 2023.

After CoD Champs 2022, the Ultra released Cammy and Bance, who had been with the organization since the team franchised in the Call of Duty League. Bance and Cammy were transferred to the Minnesota RØKKR early in the offseason. And now, the Toronto Ultra is picking up former Minnesota RØKKR standout Standy.

Standy is the second player from North America to join the squad that had all European players for the last two years. Scrappy will be promoted from Toronto Ultra’s NA academy team and will be the second new member of the Modern Warfare 2 roster alongside Standy. The two players join CleanX Insight, who were big contributors to the Ultra’s successes over the last two years.

While Toronto has completed its main roster, it may still be searching for a new head coach for next season. The team has allowed MarkyB to explore his options during the offseason. MarkyB has been the head coach for Toronto Ultra since August 2019.