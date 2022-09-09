Touching moment Harry consoled before boarding commercial flight

The Duke of Sussex was spotted warmly putting his arm round a steward as he boarded a commercial jet at Aberdeen airport. The prince had been one of several royals to rush to Balmoral Castle yesterday as news emerged that doctors were “concerned” for the Queen’s health.

Later, at 6.30pm, it was announced that the monarch had died that afternoon.

The Duke had been visiting London with his wife Meghan Markle for an awards ceremony, but cut the engagement short to make the urgent trip to Scotland.

King Charles is believed to have been at the castle when his mother passed. Other senior royals – including Prince William and Prince Edward – arrived later in the day.

In a statement announcing the death of Her Majesty, Buckingham Palace said the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, would remain at the Aberdeenshire residence that evening, and travel back to London today. He is expected to make a speech to the nation later.