Touching moment Harry consoled before boarding commercial flight

The Duke of Sussex was spotted warmly putting his arm round a steward as he boarded a commercial jet at Aberdeen airport. The prince had been one of several royals to rush to Balmoral Castle yesterday as news emerged that doctors were “concerned” for the Queen’s health.
Later, at 6.30pm, it was announced that the monarch had died that afternoon.
The Duke had been visiting London with his wife Meghan Markle for an awards ceremony, but cut the engagement short to make the urgent trip to Scotland.
King Charles is believed to have been at the castle when his mother passed. Other senior royals – including Prince William and Prince Edward – arrived later in the day.
In a statement announcing the death of Her Majesty, Buckingham Palace said the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, would remain at the Aberdeenshire residence that evening, and travel back to London today. He is expected to make a speech to the nation later.
The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving Balmoral at around 8.15am this morning, driven past the flowers that had been laid in tribute at the main gate over night.
He arrived at Aberdeen International Airport at 9.20am in a convoy of two Range Rovers led by five police motorbikes.
The Duke was seen boarding a British Airways flight, which took off at 10.20am.
But before he did, he was seen being accompanied by a member of airport staff, who he comforted while the two chatted as he boarded his flight.
Despite nearing the end of their European tour, the Sussexes are now expected to stay in the UK to attend the Queen’s state funeral – likely be held on September 19.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes had initially said Meghan would be joining Prince Harry at Balmoral.
However, a source later said she would remain in London but would not attend the WellChild Awards.
The Sussexes have a troubled relationship with their relatives since their move to America, with Meghan claiming in a recent interview that the couple was “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” merely “by existing”.
It is not yet known exactly when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning to their home in the US.
Meanwhile, the death of the Queen means Prince Harry has risen up the line of succession from sixth to fifth.
It also means that his children, Archie and Lilibet, can be referred to as prince and princess, and carry the HRH title if wished – as the grandchildren of a monarch.
But it is not known whether they will use the titles, which they were not entitled to when they were born.
Though the couple have yet to put out an official statement marking the death of the Queen, their Archewell website has been blanketed in a black banner which reads: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.
In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Harry spoke of his respect for his grandmother.
Meghan said that “the Queen has always been wonderful to me” and said she would phone her “just to check in”.
She also revealed that the Queen had given her some “beautiful” pearl earrings and a matching necklace on their first engagement together, and shared a blanket with her in a car.
