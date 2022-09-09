Trendsetter receives high ‘environment’ and ‘worker’ score as it is awarded Certified B Corporation Status

Trendsetter, the leading sustainable bedding manufacturing house and parent company of The Fine Bedding Company and Night Owl, has recently announced its global certification as a B Corporation.

The brand joins an international movement of 4500 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Based on the B Corp assessment, Trendsetter earned an overall score of 84.3, performing particularly high in the ‘environment’ and ‘worker’ sections, being recognised for its commitment to sustainability, continuously innovating and investing in ways to reduce its ecological footprint.

The certification process entails a deep dive into the DNA of a company to understand how they operate, taking up to 10 months to complete. The BI Assessment of over 200 questions and a following verification process meant that Trendsetter had to meet high social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency in order to qualify.

Trendsetter puts sustainability at the heart of everything they do. With its pioneering eco-factory based in Estonia and powered by 100% renewable energy, Trendsetter has full control of products from conception to delivery, enabling them to set the high standards on product quality, sourcing and production techniques. Furthermore, the facility is 100% paperless and is zero waste.

By 2025, Trendsetter aims to have a completely carbon neutral factory, and by 2030, the brand will be fully circular, reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1.5C Paris Climate Agreement.

Claire Watkin, managing director at Trendsetter, commented: “As a fourth-generation family business with a strong ethical commitment, we are delighted to have been recognised as a Certified B Corporation®.

“B Corp certification reflects our long-standing Trendsetter commitment to building sustainability into every fibre of our products, to ensure we grow in a responsible way that minimises its impact on people and planet. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for the continued and dedicated hard work of all our team, and we see our B Corp™ status as a celebration of their success and a symbol of our commitment for generations to come.”

To find out more about the efforts that Trendsetter are making, visit: https://wearetrendsetter.com/