Tributes to Queen in Scotland mask uncertain political undercurrent

Compared to the vast crowds and banks of flowers outside London’s Buckingham Palace, the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh were noticeably more subdued.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s official residence in the city, a few hundred well-wishers had gathered by lunchtime to lay flowers at the entrance to the Queen’s Gallery.

James Kivlin, 38, who travelled from Dalgety Bay in Fife with his three-month-old son, said he was a supporter of an independent Scotland but that the death of the Queen after more than 70 years on the throne transcended politics. “She rose above all that,” he said.

But while Scotland’s main political parties were united in their praise of the late monarch, constitutional experts said that the Queen’s passing had created a “moment of frailty” for the political Union to which she had devoted her life.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister and leader of the Scottish National party which is demanding a fresh independence referendum for the nation, praised the Queen’s life of “extraordinary dedication and service”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said she had provided “hope and light in our darkest moments” from the Blitz to the pandemic. His Conservative party counterpart Douglas Ross said the monarch was a “national treasure”.

But while the SNP was careful to say that a vote for independence would not be a vote for a republic, political experts said that the Queen’s death could influence sentiment around the independence debate at an almost subterranean level.

James Kivlin who with his baby son travelled from Fife to pay his respects, supports an independent Scotland © Lukanyo Mnyanda/FT

“There’s no doubt she was an integral part of the glue, the cement, that held the nation together and it’s gone. It isn’t at all obvious or self-evident that it will be replaced with anything as strong, or solid,” said Adam Tomkins, professor of public law at the University of Glasgow and a former Conservative member of the Scottish parliament. “My sense is this is a moment of frailty, risk, and potentially of change for the Union.”

He added: “I don’t think the death of the monarch is going to affect formal party politics. The independence question is much deeper than that . . . it is about feeling and sentiment, and the death of the monarch affects that.”

It is that sense of a faint political tremor that King Charles III will need to quietly address when he visits Edinburgh this weekend, according to Michael Keating, emeritus professor of politics at Aberdeen university and a specialist on devolution.

The fact that the Queen died in Scotland and will lie in state in Edinburgh on her way to London will provide a unique stage for the new king as he begins his reign, he added.

“It is possible to separate the personality of the Queen from the institution of the monarchy,” he said, noting how the Queen’s popularity had crossed political divides. “The new king will have to rebuild that personal support.”

That formal process is expected to begin on Sunday when the Queen’s coffin arrives from Balmoral Castle and is processed up Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral where it will publicly lie at rest.

According to previously announced plans, the new king will join the procession to St Giles’ where there will be a service to mark the arrival of the coffin. Details have yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, but the king is also expected to hold an audience with Sturgeon and attend a reception at the Scottish Parliament.

King Charles, like his late mother, has very strong personal connections with Scotland, frequently appearing at public events in his kilt and spending significant amounts of time at his Scottish home of Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate in Deeside.

On the streets of Edinburgh there was little overt sense of the potentially momentous constitutional undercurrents stirred by the Queen’s death, although electronic hoardings on bus stops and billboards had been switched to carry an image of the late monarch.

On Edinburgh’s busy Princes Street retail district, buskers jammed on guitars as normal and few shops or cafés overtly marked the Queen’s passing. A local florist reported no uptick in custom from well-wishers wanting bouquets to lay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Across the city at Harburn Hobbies, a family shop stuffed with model trains and planes, owner Gillian Baird had placed a picture of the Queen in the window. “It’s not about independence, it’s a tribute to a woman who worked until she was 96, that deserves to be marked,” she said.

Many of those who had turned out to mourn at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, like Elizabeth McPherson, 64, who was with her young granddaughter, Sadie, agreed. She said the death of the Queen had stirred human, not political emotions. “I’m going to miss her smile and things like that,” she added, “She’s the only queen I’ve ever known.”