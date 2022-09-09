UK coins, notes and stamps will remain valid, says Royal Mint

British coins and banknotes bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II will remain in circulation despite the monarch’s death, the Royal Mint has said.

The UK’s official coin maker and oldest manufacturer said on Friday that money featuring the late Queen’s image would continue to be legal tender, alongside coins and notes that feature the Queen and figures such as the author Jane Austen and former prime minister Winston Churchill.

Coins bearing the Queen’s image will slowly be phased out and replaced by ones picturing King Charles III, Britain’s new monarch. A new portrait of the King will be commissioned and new currency will be printed by the Royal Mint and distributed across the country.

The Royal Mint worked with the Queen throughout her 70-year reign, detailing her journey from new monarch to respected head of state across five coin portraits, ensuring that each new coin received her personal seal of approval.

“The remarkable legacy of Britain’s longest-serving monarch will live on for many years to come,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint. “Queen Elizabeth II ruled with heart and devotion, and will be dearly missed by all of us at the Royal Mint and by millions of people around the world.”

The Royal Mint is responsible for producing and distributing UK coins, and as the world’s leading export mint also makes coins and medals for other countries. For more than 300 years, one of the roles of the Bank of England has been to commission and issue banknotes.

The Queen’s head appears on one side of all UK coins and her current portrait, dating from 2015, is the work of the designer Jody Clark. His is only the fifth portrait of the Queen to appear on coins issued during her reign. The first portrait — which depicted the young Queen wearing a wreath — was done by the sculptor Mary Gillick and appeared on coins from 1953.

For the decimal coins, the first of which entered circulation in 1968, a fresh portrait by the artist Arnold Machin was commissioned. This portrait survived until 1985 when the third portrait was designed by sculptor Raphael Maklouf. Her fourth portrait, dating from 1998, was the work of sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.

The Queen is always shown facing right, in line with a tradition dating back to the 17th century whereby successive monarchs face in alternate directions on coins. If this tradition is followed, King Charles will be shown facing left.

Similar to the coins, new stamps featuring the King’s portrait will also begin to enter circulation in the months ahead. In the meantime, stamps featuring the Queen’s head will remain valid.