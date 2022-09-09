Ukraine recaptures nearly 400 square miles of territory; rebuilding Ukraine would cost estimated $349 billion

Firefighters at the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia’s missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sept. 06, 2022.

The government of Ukraine, European Commission and the World Bank assessed that it will cost at least $349 billion to reconstruct Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

The joint report named “Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment” covers the effects of the war between Feb. 24 and June 1. The report lists physical damage to Ukrainian infrastructure totaling more than $97 billion.

“The destruction was concentrated in the Chernihivska, Donetska, Luhanska, Kharkivska, Kyivska, and Zaporizka oblasts,” the authors of the report wrote.

— Amanda Macias