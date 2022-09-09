Ukraine recaptures nearly 400 square miles of territory; rebuilding Ukraine would cost estimated $349 billion

Reconstructing Ukraine will cost at least $349 billion, new World Bank report estimates
Firefighters at the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia’s missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sept. 06, 2022.
The government of Ukraine, European Commission and the World Bank assessed that it will cost at least $349 billion to reconstruct Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.
The joint report named “Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment” covers the effects of the war between Feb. 24 and June 1. The report lists physical damage to Ukrainian infrastructure totaling more than $97 billion.
“The destruction was concentrated in the Chernihivska, Donetska, Luhanska, Kharkivska, Kyivska, and Zaporizka oblasts,” the authors of the report wrote.
‘She knew and worked with all NATO secretary generals’: Blinken and Stoltenberg honor Queen Elizabeth II before meeting on Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) in Brussels on September 9, 2022, a day after his unannounced visit to Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took a moment to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s reign ahead of their meeting about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“Today the NATO flag and the flags of 30 allies are at half mast to honor her majesty Queen Elizabeth the second,” Stoltenberg said alongside Blinken in Brussels. “She was a strong supporter of the transatlantic alliance of our armed forces and our values. She knew and worked with all NATO Secretary Generals since the founding of NATO.
“She was a powerful, unifying force, a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life. On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to our British friends, to the government of the United Kingdom and to the royal family,” Blinken said.
100 vessels carrying agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports
The cargo ship Razoni, which departed from Ukraine’s Odessa Port within the framework of the grain shipment agreement, is pictured in the Bosphorus on August 3, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey.
The organization overseeing the export of agricultural products from Ukraine said 100 vessels have left the besieged country since ports reopened.
The Joint Coordination Center, an initiative of Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey that was established in July, said the ships transported 2,334,850 metric tons of grain and other food products.
EU energy ministers meet to discuss a price cap on Russian gas
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the region is facing an extraordinary situation.
European Union energy ministers met in Brussels to hold emergency talks about how to shield households from surging gas and electricity prices ahead of the colder months.
Ahead of the meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out a five-point plan to tackle skyrocketing energy bills. This included a price cap on Russian gas, a windfall tax on fossil fuel profits, a mandatory target for reducing electricity use and emergency credit lines for power companies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that he’s prepared to let Europe “freeze” this winter by ripping up existing supply contracts if a cap on Russian energy exports is imposed.
Ukraine’s defense ministry quotes Queen Elizabeth in tweet listing Russian losses
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry posted a list of Russian military personnel and equipment losses since the start of the war on Feb. 24, along with a quote from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8.
The quote, which was delivered in 1940 in a radio broadcast by Queen Elizabeth II to the children of the commonwealth when she was still a princess, read: “When peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.”
The ministry claimed that Russian forces had lost an additional 650 troops, bringing the total to 51,900 Russian troops killed since the start of the invasion. It also said that Russia had so far lost 2,122 tanks, 4,575 armored combat vehicles, 239 military jets, 211 helicopters, and 15 warships or boats.
CNBC could not independently verify the information.
Nearly 400 square miles of territory recaptured, Zelenskyy says
A tank of Ukrainian Army advances to the fronts in the northeastern areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 08, 2022.
More than 1,000 square km (386 square miles) of Ukrainian territory has been retaken from Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, following a surprise counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast.
“Our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement continued, there are new results,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
“In total, more than a thousand square kilometers of our territory have been liberated since 1 September.”
A view of a Russian tank captured by Ukrainian forces being carried in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 08, 2022.
He thanked his armed services and the soldiers involved in the operations, and also thanked the U.S. for its latest commitment of $675 million in military aid.
“Each of these steps of our partners has a real impact on the strength of our state and the whole of Europe in defense against Russian terror,” he said.
Ukraine energy chief says is Russia trying to ‘steal’ nuclear plant
A. Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022.
The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator accused Russia of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday and receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that remains operational, Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press.
“We are trying to keep this unit running as much as possible, but eventually it will have to be shut down and then the station will switch to diesel generators,” he said, adding that such generators are “the station’s last defense before a radiation accident.”
4 nations bordering Russia to restrict Russian tourists
A women shop for souvenirs in Budva, the main summer tourist destination Montenegro May 24, 2022.
Four European countries that border Russia will take regional steps this month to limit people from Russia from entering Europe’s visa-free zone by land because they “are increasingly concerned about the substantial and growing influx of Russian citizens.”
“We believe that this is becoming a serious threat to our public security and to the overall shared Schengen area,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. “There are people coming with the aim of undermining the security of our countries.”
Poland and the three Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — have agreed on a common regional approach with the “political will and firm intention to introduce national temporary measures for Russian citizens holding EU visas.”
Such measures should take effect in each of the four countries by Sept. 19.
