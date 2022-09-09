UNI tennis: Dalecka, Brkic and Sullivan open singles play with perfect records – UNI Athletics

DES MOINES, Iowa – UNI women’s tennis opened the 2022-23 season with a perfect round of singles play at the Drake Invite with wins from Darta Dalecka , Andrijana Brkic and Issa Sullivan .

In the top flight, Dalecka got the win over Augustana’s Senem Ocal (6-3, 6-3). She will face Ana Paula Martinez of Creighton in tomorrow’s Flight A singles.

In flight B, Andrijana Brkic took down UNO’s Sydney Weinberg, winning 6-1 and 7-5.

Issa Sullivan advanced in the C flight, beating Jyun-Yi Lee of Drake.

In flight A, Dalecka and Lorena Cardoso opened the tournament with an 8-6 win over Keegan Van Pelt and Colby Kelley of UNO. They fell 8-5 to South Dakota’s Bea Havlickova and Estella Jaeger but secured a spot in the third-place doubles match set to be played Sunday. The sophomore duo will face Melisa Becerra and Jazmin Zamorano of University of Nebraska Kearney.

In flight B, Brkic and Thaissa Moreira fell in the first-round opener to Addison Miller and Zoe Adkins of UNO, 8-5. They battled back with an 8-5 win over Creighton’s Malvika Shukla and Ana Paula Martinez to find a place in the consolation finals.