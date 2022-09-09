Women’s Tennis Drops Saint Anselm, 6-1





Antao was a part of both clinching points for the Skyhawks teaming up for a win at No. 1 doubles and then clinching the match with her win at No. 2 singles

Solorzano and Antao lead Skyhawks to second road win

MANCHESTER, N.H. (September 8, 2022) – Stonehill College notched its second 6-1 victory of its first week of the fall season, defeating Saint Anselm College by that score line in a non-conference women’s tennis match at Saint Anselm Tennis Courts this afternoon.

Highlights

Seniors Cristina Solorzano Valencia and Steffi Antao led Stonehill to the win as double-winners on the afternoon.

and led Stonehill to the win as double-winners on the afternoon. Antao played a role in both clinching points for the Skyhawks as she and Solorzano Valencia clinched the doubles point for Stonehill at No. 1, before Antao clinched the match with her victory at No. 2 singles.

Classmate Lily Peter and freshman Annaliese Beltran were also double-winners for Stonehill.

and freshman were also double-winners for Stonehill. Freshman Camila Heredia Osante was a double-winner for Saint Anselm, earning the lone point for Saint Anselm with a third set tiebreaker decision at No. 5 singles after she and sophomore Abigail Svor posted a doubles win at No. 3 for the Hawks.

How it Happened

Stonehill clinched the doubles point with Solorzano Valencia and Antao cruising to a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles after Peter and Beltran didn’t drop a game in winning their match at No. 2.

Beltran put Stonehill’s first singles point on the board, dropping just a single game in rolling to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles against Saint Anselm freshman Matilda Briegel .

. Junior Lindsay Macdonald pulled Stonehill within a point of the victory with her 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 6 singles against Svor.

pulled Stonehill within a point of the victory with her 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 6 singles against Svor. Antao then provided the match-cinching point at No. 2 singles, coasting past senior Anastasia Kapothanasis , 6-2, 6-1.

, 6-2, 6-1. Peter added a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles for Stonehill against sophomore Olivia Parzick .

. The final two matches both went to third set super-tiebreakers, with Heredia Osante edging sophomore Marissa Such 10-5 in the third set after the pair split sets 6-2 each.

10-5 in the third set after the pair split sets 6-2 each. Solorzano Valencia bounced back from dropping the first set in a tiebreaker (7-5) to defeat freshman Irene Garbo 6-3 in the second, before taking the tiebreaker 10-5.

Up Next

Stonehill (2-0, 0-0 NEC) is back in action on Saturday, when it visits Endicott College for a non-conference dual match in Beverly, Massachusetts, at noon. Saint Anselm (0-1, 0-0 NE10) hosts Roger Willams College on Sunday at 1 p.m.

