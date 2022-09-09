You may owe taxes for federal student loan forgiveness if you live in one of these states

If you’re one of the millions of Americans expecting student loan forgiveness, you won’t owe federal taxes. But that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook at the state level.

Indiana is the latest to confirm forgiveness will trigger state income taxes, and some borrowers may owe county levies on top of state income tax.

“As this law is clearly defined, there is no need for additional administrative rules,” a spokesperson with Indiana’s Department of Revenue said. “Any legislative change must come from the General Assembly.”

More from Personal Finance:

How to save 20% on airfare — if you don’t mind taking some risks

GOP could bring a legal challenge to student loan forgiveness

How marketplace health enrollees can claim a share of $603 million in rebates

A provision from the American Rescue Plan of 2021 makes student loan forgiveness federally tax-free through 2025, and state income taxes depend on whether and when there’s state conformity with federal tax laws.

Last week, Mississippi’s Department of Revenue confirmed with CNBC that student loan forgiveness will be taxable, and the North Carolina Department of Revenue shared the same in a news release.

Of course, with state legislation in flux, it’s still possible these tax policies, among others, may change.