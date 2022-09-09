‘Your last great journey’ Charles emotional message to Queen





Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at the age of 96. She passed away at Balmoral and will now be moved to London ahead of her state funeral, the date of which will be announced in due course.

The new King told the nation that at the same time, Her Majesty has embarked on a more spiritual journey. He this evening delivered his first speech as King. In it, Charles III described his mother, not for the first time, as “my darling Mama”. He said Her Majesty had begun her “last great journey to join my dear late Papa”.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died in April last year. This event is understood to have taken a large toll on the monarch of an impressive 70 years. Elizabeth II famously referred to Prince Philip as her “strength and stay”. The royal couple married in 1947, less than half a decade before Elizabeth became Queen. READ MORE: How to sign the royal website book of condolences

“May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.” The King made clear his devotion to the Christian religion and, specifically, to the Church of England. His faith he shared with his mother and father – the latter joining the nation’s Church before marrying Elizabeth. King Charles said: “In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government. “As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”