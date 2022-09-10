3i Infotech launches Zero Trust Sovereign Cloud in Malaysia – ETCIO SEA

3i Infotech announced the launch of NuRe 3i+ powered by Oracle, a first-ever Zero Trust Sovereign Cloud in Malaysia, which is slated to be a gamechanger in the way SMBs and enterprises embrace transformation. The Zero Trust Sovereign Cloud platform will have data and operational sovereignty built into it, providing compliance to businesses that aim to retain data within the country’s borders. As a managed services provider, NuRe 3i+ powered by Oracle, will offer customers a full stack of cloud services across IaaS and PaaS, supporting cloud native applications, as well as mission-critical applications and performance intensive (HPC, GPU) workloads.

NuRe 3i+ powered by Oracle, meet demanding data residency in Malaysia, security, and latency requirements. It offers industry-leading price-performance with significantly reduced operational costs while enabling customers with sovereignty requirements to run their workloads. It is also powered by NuRe Edge, a superior security design to offer zero-trust security for every user coming into sovereign cloud.

It has all the services needed to migrate, build, and run IT, from existing enterprise workloads to new cloud native applications and data platforms. Built on a futuristic approach, the NuRe 3i+ Innovation Lab, will deliver a range of innovative solutions including advanced analytics, security services, integrations and extensions and a full range of app and DevOps services.

With NuRe 3i+, verticals like Banking, Financial & Insurance services (BFSI), public and government sectors, healthcare, media, and entertainment can seamlessly migrate to it. It is complemented by the NuRe suite of solutions, which include NuRe Desk, NuRe Velocity & NuRe Campuslabs.

These growth initiatives, headed by Sax Krishna, Chief Growth Officer at 3i Infotech, also comprise of the company’s Managed Cloud Service (MCS) offering which will include CloudOps, DevSecOps and FinOps, resulting in 60-70% process savings, 30%-40% cost savings and 100% compliant proactive security for customers. It will offer lower, predictable, and globally consistent pricing to optimise the way data moves in the modern enterprise and support hybrid architectures to migrate enterprise apps. The platform will also help deploy native cloud-native workloads, by empowering modern application development using technologies such as Kubernetes, Docker, SDKs & APIs.

Source: Business Standard