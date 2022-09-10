Alex Albon out of Italian GP due to serious medical condition

Williams said: “Williams Racing can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis. Following on from this, we can confirm that the team’s Reserve Driver Nyck de Vries will drive in place of Alex for the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

“Alex is in good spirits and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.” Albon posted a hilarious response to his illness on social media moments after the announcement.

He Tweeted: “Appendicitis, surgery and no racing isn’t what I was expecting this weekend! Negatives: Missing out on what looks like a strong weekend for us. Pain.

“Positives: Weight reduction for Singapore. Cool scars.”