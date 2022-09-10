Amazon Kindle users can super-charge their reading with secret tool

You may not have heard of it but Amazon offers a free ebook tool called Reading Insights, which not only tracks your reading history but could inspire you to read even more. Reading Insights keeps track of your streaks for consecutive days of reading, stats on the number of days you read each month and has a full history of which individual days you read on.
The service also keeps a record of the books you completed each year and lets you set a reading goal – which can help inspire you to read more.
If you like the sound of this Kindle tool and are wondering why you haven’t heard of it there’s a good reason.
Reading Insights isn’t available directly on an Amazon Kindle device – you have to access it by heading to the service’s official website, or through the official Kindle app.
Reading Insights can be found in the official Kindle app for Android and iOS devices by going through the menus – to get started you simply need to hit the More button and then tap Reading Insights.
When you head to this page you’ll be greeted with information such as weeks in a row that you’ve read and days in a row.
You won’t, unfortunately, be rewarded with perks such as discounts or freebies for the more you read, unlike other official apps such as the Xbox app.
However, if you manage to wrack up an impressive reading streak you’ll be able to brag about it online.
As the Good e-Reader website highlighted, there are Reddit threads where Kindle fans have shared the impressive streaks they’ve managed to build.
Some Reddit users have reported building weekly reading streaks that lasted years, while others have incredibly managed to hit daily reading streaks of 1,500 days.
If you’re wondering whether you’ve managed to hit any impressive milestones then be sure to check out the Reading Insights website or the Reading Insights feature in the official Kindle app today.
Source link