Amazon Kindle users can super-charge their reading with secret tool

You may not have heard of it but Amazon offers a free ebook tool called Reading Insights, which not only tracks your reading history but could inspire you to read even more. Reading Insights keeps track of your streaks for consecutive days of reading, stats on the number of days you read each month and has a full history of which individual days you read on.

The service also keeps a record of the books you completed each year and lets you set a reading goal – which can help inspire you to read more.

If you like the sound of this Kindle tool and are wondering why you haven’t heard of it there’s a good reason.

Reading Insights isn’t available directly on an Amazon Kindle device – you have to access it by heading to the service’s official website, or through the official Kindle app.

Reading Insights can be found in the official Kindle app for Android and iOS devices by going through the menus – to get started you simply need to hit the More button and then tap Reading Insights.