Anna Wintour Dissed Her Own Style, And I’m Shocked But Also Kinda Agree

She’s the long-standing editor-in-chief of Vogue and — allegedly — the inspiration behind Meryl Streep’s character Miranda Priestly in Devil Wears Prada.
“Anna, can you describe your style in one word?” the interviewer asked her.
But then she followed up that response with this:
I mean, her style is iconic, but I kinda agree. It can be pretty boring.
Like, she almost always follows the same go-to template — dress with sunglasses
ALSO, when asked for her favorite AND least favorite 73 Questions participants, Anna said her favorite was Sarah Jessica Parker and her least favorite was HERSELF.
Like, WOW? Humble, self-deprecating queen. Who knew????
