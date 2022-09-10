Categories
Anthony Richardson struggles explained? Video shows Florida QB limping after low hit on first drive


Anthony Richardson appeared to tweak his ankle early against No. 20 Kentucky. This is not anyone making excuses for the Gators’ 26-16 loss to the Wildcats Saturday night, but it could explain Richardson’s struggles after playing very well against No. 7 Utah last week.

Richardson, after all, does most of his damage on the ground scrambling.

Kentucky, to their credit, had a nice game plan against Richardson. They forced him to beat them through the air and made him pay, picking him off twice. Richardson completed just 14 of his 35 passes for 143 yards including the 2 interceptions.

But let’s not overreact. The Wildcats are a top 20 team for a reason. Tweak or not, it’s unlikely to think Richardson won’t bounce back.

The Gators travel to Knoxville for what will likely be a top 25 showdown in 2 weeks.





