Beginning Genealogy by the Muscatine County Genealogical Society | Discover Muscatine

The Muscatine County Genealogy Society will offer a beginning Genealogy workshop over several Saturdays at the Musser Public Library in September and October. The class is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The 10:30-11:30 a.m. classes will each be dedicated to a different genealogical topic: where and how to track your information and define your goal, how and where to search the internet, where to find census information, other records to search, other resources to search, and photo and document storage. Genealogy society members Anne Thomas and Mike Wedell, who presented the class last year, will present again.

To pre-register for the class, please contact Mike at wedell@skypoint.com. Put “genealogy class in Muscatine” in the subject line. In the text please include your name, email and phone number. You will receive a confirmation email. Registrations will be accepted throughout the series of classes.

The Musser Public Library is located at 408 E. Second St. All workshop sessions will be located in Conference Room 301 with the exception of the Sept.17 session, which will be held in the downstairs Maker Space.

