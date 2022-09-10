Call of Duty Leaks Imply Highrise Map for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II – Gameranx

Some new leaks for Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II indicate the return of the popular map Highrise, alongside other details.

Popular Call of Duty fansite CharlieIntel shared a photo that they believe is a tease for the Highrise map to be returning for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, in the game’s latest trailer. In separate leaks, video game streamer Metaphor confirmed that not only is Highrise in Call of Duty Warzone 2, but the helicopter in that map will be usable.

Highrise is a medium sized multiplayer map that has previous appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (the original game from 2009), Call of Duty Online, and Call of Duty Mobile.

The map features an unfinished skyscraper with two office buildings on opposite sides. At the center of the map is an elevated helipad, and players fight across office floors and scaffolding, to make their way to the roof, and hopefully, take control of the helipad to dominate the map.

Highrise is popular for the many location elements that make gameplay interesting. For example, there is a path towards a rooftop where players can view the entire map, but this location also makes them an easy target. There are office furniture and windows to take cover with, and cranes and ledges to traverse to get situational advantages. It’s certainly a map made to recreate an action setpiece from a major Hollywood blockbuster.

In the same tweet revealing Highrise and the helicopter for Call of Duty Warzone 2, Metaphor also shared these other details.

random NPC map placement

container based loot and floor loot

different sizes for backpacks (storage space)

new contracts

dust storm replaces toxic gas

car tires can be shot out

Toxic gas is a staple gameplay mechanic for Call of Duty Warzone, so it is significant that they are going away for Call of Duty Warzone 2. Perhaps dust storms will not be as frustrating a mechanic to deal with. In other shooters with dust storms, such as the influential Spec Ops: The Line, they can be a major physical impediment for players, but they don’t last forever and they can be countered if you take shelter. So this can be a way to implement similar gameplay elements as toxic gas, but with less severe consequences for players.

Please note that these leaks do not reflect the games in their final form, and details may change come release. Still, it’s fun to speculate on what could be coming.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II are both planned for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Activision will share more details about both games, as well as the newly announced Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, on the next Call of Duty NEXT event this September 15, 2022.

Source: Dexerto