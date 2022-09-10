Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On His Relationship With Brodie Lee

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli has opened up about his relationship with the late Brodie Lee. Claudio and Brodie were WWE colleagues for eight years, back when Claudio was known as Cesaro, and Brodie was known as Luke Harper, but their relationship dates back to the mid-2000s when they were up-and-coming indie wrestlers.





“Back then, Brodie came down from Rochester all the time to the Philly area for Chikara and Ring of Honor,” Claudio recalled during a recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. “Towards the end of my Ring of Honor run he was there. Every time Brodie came into town, he stayed at my place,” he continued.

Claudio, who is currently the Ring of Honor Champion, also reflected on the fun he and Brodie would have whenever they shared a ring.

“We always had a laugh. We always had fun when we had our matches because we would always try to do something crazy,” said the Swissman. “To have the steel cage match, the first ever was a lot of fun. He still accused me every time he’s got the chance to of whipping him into the cage too hard and thus, he got color which was a big no-no at the super PG Chikara. He would remind me every single time that I made him bleed. It was because I was shutting him too hard. Not so sure about that.”

Sadly, Claudio and Brodie’s paths never crossed in AEW. Brodie parted ways with WWE and joined AEW in 2020, but tragically passed away that December due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The 11-year WWE career of the artist formerly known as Cesaro came to an end in February when his contract expired. He officially joined AEW in June.

