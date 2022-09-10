Clay County residents recycle more than 1300 tires to help the environment

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – One Wabash Valley community is Going Green to help the environment!

Each year, the US produces two million tons of tire particles. And waste tires can be a huge health hazard for both our local community and the overall environment.

That’s why the Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosted a tire recycling event this weekend to make a positive change.

The group collected and recycled more than 1300 tires.

This was all made possible through sponsorships by Duke Energy, West Central Indiana Watershed Alliance, Liberty Tire Recycling, Clay County 4-H Council, and Clay County Community Corrections.