Crown Princess Mary wows at gala performance in £7,044 diamond tiara

This price was way above the estimate of between €4,000 and €5,350 (£3,500 and £4,682.)

The lot notes stated that the necklace had previously been used as a Tiara, but a new frame needed to be made alongside some repairs, which included adding a few missing gemstones.

Crown Princess Mary debuted her antique Diamond Necklace at a Concert for Queen Margrethe’s 75th Birthday in Aarhus in 2015, at the same time as she also debuted the diamond earrings.

Surprising many royal watchers at the time, it was suspected that the necklace could be worn as a tiara.