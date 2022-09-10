Delhi University to use AWS Cloud to digitise 500 higher education institutions | Startup Story

By StartupStory | September 10, 2022

According to reports, The University of Delhi will plan to digitise 500 higher education institutions (HEIs) by the end of the next year and will use the AWS Cloud to facilitate the implementation of Samarth eGov, an open-source automation e-governance platform, across universities and HEIs in India.The declaration was made by the cloud computing giant on Friday.

More than 200 universities and HEIs in India have already adopted Samarth eGov, with over 40 central and state universities, and over a 100 colleges.

Samarth eGov’s next phase of adoption is expected to reach more than 500 HEIs in the coming year.

“Samarth eGov is developed as an open-source, highly flexible, interconnected, secure and scalable platform, delivered on a software-as-a-service model with a cloud-first approach on AWS,” said Professor Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director, University of Delhi South Campus.

Furthermore, Singh added “It can address the diverse and evolving demands of universities and higher education institutions across India, irrespective of the state they belong to or the language they choose to interface with.”

In order to shift from paper-based and conventional third-party enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to a more secure, dependable, and scalable platform that standardises and automates digital processes and workflows, the suite offers universities and HEIs with an automation engine to do the same.

Samarth eGov uses AWS services to process over 7.6 million student applications for their admissions and also handle over 600,000 faculty and staff recruitment applications, and manage more than 7.5 million student records all across the country.

“We congratulate the University of Delhi for embarking on and implementing Samarth eGov, a pioneering initiative in India’s higher education sector, and addressing common challenges faced by education institutions,” said Rahul Sharma, Regional Head, Public Sector–AISPL, AWS India and South Asia

The cloud company said Education institutions can also improve student outcomes by automating tasks like scheduling classes and freeing up teachers’ time to concentrate on instructional activities like creating customised lessons depending on students’ performance.

About Samarth eGovt

Samarth project aims at creating an Open Source, Open Standard enabled Robust, Secure, Scalable and Evolutionary Process Automation Engine for Universities and Higher Education Institutions. The project is being implemented by the University of Delhi (DU).

Follow Startup Story