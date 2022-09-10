Destiny 2 – Touch Of Malice Catalyst Guide

So you just beat King’s Fall and you’re one of the lucky few to see a beautiful shiny exotic drop from the last chest. It’s Touch of Malice! And it kicks major ass, now to unlock the full potential of the excellent exotic scout rifle all you need is the catalyst. Easy right? In this video we’re gonna break down how to get the catalyst, and what it does. I’ll explain verbally how it all works and what you need to know and then will play out the gameplay at the end of each section. Timestamps will be in the video in case you’re lookin for something particular.

Some things you guys need to keep in mind is that if you are unable to dunk all the relics in time, the relics may spawn in different spots than shown in the video. However in our tests, all the relics still spawned within the same general area. For example in the Golgoroth section, I show relics at Plates One through Four. But if your team is unable to get the relics dunked in time, you may find that one of the relics spawned at Plate Five instead. Just something to keep in mind.

Once everyone dunks, a hilarious mini-area opens up that was an easter egg from Destiny 1. You’ll see a bunch of launchpads, just hop into one and grab a floating relic and start slamming them down like you’re at an NBA dunk contest. You’ll have a generous amount of time to dunk as many relics as your team possibly can and eventually the catalyst should appear!