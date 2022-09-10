Dixie D’Amelio Shaved Her Head, And She Looks Incredible

“I’ve been sad recently. But I don’t want to say anything, because I don’t want anyone to think I’m having a mental breakdown. I’ve wanted to do this since sixth grade,” Dixie explained.
“She keeps talking about it. Either do it, or shut up,” Dixie’s sister, Charli, added in the video.
There’s also a lot of discussions about the logistics of shaving the head with various events planned, which honestly sounds exhausting.
Gods, that’s got to feel freeing.
Dixie even had a little go:
And the shaved head made its debut at a Harper’s Bazaar event:
This is dangerous media for me to be consuming on a day where my hair is incredibly tangled.
I think she looks great, sue me.
Source link