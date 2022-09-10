Dramatic rise in children drinking alcohol provided by parents

NHS “worrying” figures show at-home drinking among 11 to 15-year-olds is on the rise, despite health risks, including being involved in violence and an increased risk of suicide.

The statistics – included in the report “Smoking, Drinking and Drug Use Among Young People in England, 2021 – show 13 per cent of 11-year-olds said they drank alcohol at home with their parents.

In addition, 23 per cent of 12-year-olds and a quarter – 25 per cent – of 13-year-olds said they had drunk alcohol at some point.

The report focused on those who are classed as “current drinkers” – children who drink alcohol at least a few times a year. Eight per cent of 11-year-olds were classed as “current drinkers”.

Almost two-thirds (60 per cent) of 15-year-olds said they drank. Overall, 16 per cent of all ages surveyed (11-15 year olds) had alcohol at least once a month.

Of those who drank at least once a month, 75 per cent of them were given the alcohol by their parents.