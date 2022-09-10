Drivers warned as petrol and diesel prices ‘unlikely’ to drop

As global demand for oil from other countries escalated, prices were driven up massively across the board.

They added: “From the worsening exchange rate and continued market uncertainty, it’s unlikely that prices will drop by significant levels, or return to similar rates as last year, until oil producers can compensate for the loss of Russian oil by increasing supplies.

“However, there is hope that prices will continue to fall by as much as 15p per litre as rising interest rates and the threat of global recession creates a decline in demand, which should, in turn, enable the oil supply to stabilise.”

As of now, fuel duty is set at 52.95p-per-litre, after the UK Government cut fuel duty by 5p a litre in March, believing that this would save the average driver £100 a year.