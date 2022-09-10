Energy bills warning: What appliances are costing you the most?

In the fight back against soaring energy bills, Britons may want to identify the appliances using the most energy. It is unlikely individuals will be able to stop using certain appliances altogether, as they are key to our everyday lives.
However, finding out which appliances are using up the most energy could assist in making small changes.
Even appliances which use a relatively small amount of electricity could be affecting one’s energy bill.
This can occur particularly if the appliance is left on, or switched onto standby.
In fact, the Energy Savings Trust estimates the average British household will spend £55 annually on powering devices switched on or left on standby mode.
Respectively, these appliances are estimated to cost £85 and £60 per year on typical usage.
The dishwasher has power usage of 1.44kWH per use at 65 degrees celsius.
With the Energy Savings Trust estimating average Britons will use it some 135 times a year, this could create an annual cost of £55.
Finally, the kettle takes up surprising amounts of energy – but people are expected to boil it for a cup of tea or coffee some 1,542 times in a year.
At power usage of 0.11 kWH per use, based on heating one litre of water, the cost per year is an estimated £48.
Amid rising energy costs this winter, experts have urged Britons to take action.
Alice Haine, Personal Finance Analyst at BestInvest, stated households should always strive to cut their energy consumption.
She said: “It might be time to think along more practical levels, such as investing in warming aids for the home such as cosy blankets, hot water bottles, fake fur lined slippers, thermal underwear and warm clothing that can be layered up.
“Even simple measures such as closing curtains at night to act as an extra level of insulation to help keep the heat in, moving your furniture so that it does not block the heat coming out of the radiator and making your own sausage dog draft excluders for doors, windows or cracks in the floor can help.
“Blocking up an unused chimney, putting rugs on wooden or tiled floors are other simple heat retaining measures. This is the time to think smart about keeping heat in the home with every DIY tactic worth a shot.
“As well retaining heat, households should strive to reduce their energy usage where they can. Air drying clothes rather than using a tumble dryer, taking shorter showers and turning off lights and appliances not in use are all simple tactics that can help to cut costs.”
