Energy bills warning: What appliances are costing you the most?

In the fight back against soaring energy bills, Britons may want to identify the appliances using the most energy. It is unlikely individuals will be able to stop using certain appliances altogether, as they are key to our everyday lives.

However, finding out which appliances are using up the most energy could assist in making small changes.

Even appliances which use a relatively small amount of electricity could be affecting one’s energy bill.

This can occur particularly if the appliance is left on, or switched onto standby.

In fact, the Energy Savings Trust estimates the average British household will spend £55 annually on powering devices switched on or left on standby mode.

