Five things you must consider for retirement – from savings to tax

She said: “You could consider using ISA savings before accessing your pension, to give more time for your pension money to grow in value. Alternatively, if you’re already using your pension, you could use your ISA to supplement that income so you can avoid paying more income tax.”

Get clued up on investments

Investments are not suitable for everyone, as they come with the inherent risk people could get less back than they originally put in.

However, if the option is suitable, it could come with benefits in later life – as long as where and how a person invests is considered carefully.

As investment values can go up or down, it is vital to regularly review one’s pension investments to make sure they remain on track.

Ms Lowe added: “For example, your pension savings may be invested in fairly high-risk funds that have the potential to grow significantly in value, but also are more likely to experience larger losses.