Fresh Warzone Leak Hints at Activision’s Plan to Entice Frustrated Call of Duty Fans to Their Widely Hyped 2022 Release

Call of Duty fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Modern Warfare II, which is only a few days away. Further, the fans are also looking forward to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. However, the release of Warzone 2 raises the question of what will happen to the first game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
It’s been over two years since the release of Warzone. It was the first battle royale and free-to-play in the CoD franchise. The gamers showered the game with love. Now the game is in its final season, and many wonder about the game’s future after the sequel releases. However, there are some hopeful updates about Warzone’s future.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Will Call of Duty: Warzone be discontinued after the launch of its successor?
Fans are hyped for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. However, everyone was worried about the inability to transfer the game data from the first game to the sequel. So, most players thought they would have to start fresh with the Warzone sequel. However, that doesn’t mean players will lose their old data and won’t be able to enjoy it.
The current Warzone will be renamed “Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera” after Warzone 2.0 launches according to @_Tom_Henderson_.
The name focusing on Caldera makes me wonder if Rebirth Island and Fortunes Keep will be removed to encourage more players to transition to Warzone 2 🤔
— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 9, 2022
Recently, a Call of Duty insider and journalist, Tom Henderson, revealed that the original Warzone wouldn’t be shut down after the sequel comes out. Instead, Activision is planning to change the name and continue the game. Further, it will keep receiving new updates and DLC. The possible new name would be Warzone Caldera.
The new name for the original Warzone game has also raised some new speculations. Some believe Activision might remove Rebirth Island and Fortunes Keep from the original game to encourage players to shift to the Warzone sequel.
However, Activision or any developers haven’t officially announced anything about these updates. Soon there is a Call of Duty Next event to showcase Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. So, Activision might say something about this rumored update there.
What do fans have to say about the news on Warzone?
Call of Duty fans showcased a unique reaction to the leak. Most fans claimed keeping the original Warzone alive is a waste as no one will play after the sequel releases. Further, some fans speculated the game would only have the Caldera playlist, which didn’t impress them. Let’s look at some fan reactions.
No way they are leaving original WARZONE with caldera, they should just bring verdansk back for the remainder of that games life. Such strange decisions Raven make, I hope a new studio will oversee Warzone support and not Raven
— Sir Connor John (@bigsmoker21BIGs) September 9, 2022
Like anyone is gunna play once Warzone 2 is out
— LFC (@TheChosenOne799) September 9, 2022
Its good that they will continue supporting the game however I cant see Caldera being in OG Warzone forever…
— Call of Duty Fanatics (@of_fanatics) September 9, 2022
That seems bad, updating 2 games at once has never been a good thing
— . (@ConnahDC_) September 9, 2022
IMO… Just shut down OG Warzone since the new one is coming to last-gen as well 🤷♂️
— Task Force News (@TaskForceNews) September 9, 2022
Yeah, let’s keep Caldera the map no one likes instead of Verdansk. Big brains on the team over there.
— 🌽🌽🌽 (@theecornpop) September 9, 2022
Cool so as many said, it’s gonna be a dead game once warzone 2 drops. Cool.
— Rishi Ajith (@MPstateofmind) September 10, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
I’ll uninstall Warzone and Vanguard immediately when MWII releases so I don’t really care lol
— Tense (@TenseEgg) September 9, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
What do you think about the news of renaming the original Call of Duty: Warzone? Share your thoughts in the comments.
WATCH THIS STORY: Dr. Disrespect’s best rage moments in Warzone