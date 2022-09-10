Horoscopes today – Russell Grant’s star sign forecast for September 10





Aries A joint project will hit a few problems due to someone else’s carelessness. They will be full of apologies and your only relief is that this project isn’t a failure and together you can put this right. Once you’ve overcome these obstacles, it will be plain sailing. Taurus You are certain of the way forward. Friends and colleagues may not agree. Talk it over. You will be left in no doubt about everyone else’s feelings and from there you will be able to decide whether to go ahead with or without their support. Gemini Plans for the start of the day will need to be revised. A work or family crisis cannot be ignored. A dramatic shift in influences later will make it easier for you to understand someone you have not been getting on well with lately. People are more cooperative now.

Cancer Money problems that have caused you many sleepless nights will not seem to bother you as much once you have talked to someone who is in a position to help you get your finances back in order. Think about updating your technical skills. Leo A family project has been discussed, you have looked at costs and agreed on materials. You are ready now to go into action, happy at last to get things started. A flurry of social invitations will take you by surprise when everyone seems to have something special to celebrate. Virgo It’s hard to hide your frustration when the need to be polite in front of work superiors and to accept jobs you don’t want to do, prevents you from getting on with work you do want to do. There’s a growing need to exercise your itchy feet. You really could do with a change of scenery.

Libra You aren’t thinking about someone from your past as much as you used to do. This is a sign that emotional wounds are starting to heal. A housemate isn’t as cooperative as they could be, not because they are being awkward but they just have other things to do. Scorpio A new friend or neighbour has a charming and persuasive personality. Before you fall under their spell, check that all they have told you so far is the truth. You could discover they are very good at exaggerating the extent of their experiences. Sagittarius There is some confusion and you need time to get your thoughts in order. Getting out in the fresh air will blow away those mental cobwebs. Joining a sports team or taking a day’s trip out with friends to a favourite place are both positive possibilities.

Capricorn Travel holds a strong appeal. You need something to look forward to and you are ready for a break. Ideally you are hoping to take an overseas trip with a close friend or partner. If this isn’t possible at this time, you might both enjoy the cultural delights of an ancient city. Aquarius A workmate who hasn’t been able to keep up with responsibilities will be grateful for all the work you are doing on their behalf. Steps will now be taken to help reduce their commitments and this will give you more time, too, to call your own. Pisces You will be expected to take on new commitments. New projects could be costly. If you sense you are going to regret this, say no from the start. Some people you are living or working with seem to have more money than sense. An email received later in the day will need an instant response.