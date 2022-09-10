Apple has several new features to the Weather application for iPhone with the new iOS 16 operating system. Along with improving the existing features in the app and adding some new features, the company has also added an option that gives alters for severe weather for a particular location.

When this new Severe Weather feature is enabled, the application sends a notification if there’s a severe weather alert issued near the user’s location, enabling to get information for major rain storms, floods, hurricanes, heat waves, tornados, and more.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable the Severe Weather notifications on your Apple iPhone running the latest iOS 16 operating system.

How to enable Severe Weather Notifications on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Weather application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the three-line button at the bottom right corner of the forecast screen.

Step 3: On the page that opens, tap on the three-dot button at the top-right corner and select “Notifications” from the drop-down options.

Step 4: After that, under the Current Location section, enable the toggle switch for the “Severe Weather” option.

Step 5: Tap on the “Allow” button when the confirmation prompt shows up on the screen, and then tap the “Done” button.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then you have successfully enabled the Severe Weather notifications on your Apple iPhone running the latest iOS 16 operating system. You also get the option to enable the notifications for other locations as well by simply enabling the toggle switch for those locations.

When you have the Severe Weather notification feature enabled, then the Critical Weather Alerts always play a sound and appear on the Lock Screen even when you have muted the phone or have the Do Not Disturb feature enabled on your iPhone.