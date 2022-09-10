IBC2022 Day 2 Recap: Nonny de la Pena, Metaverse, Disney AI

There was no slowing down on Day 2 of IBC2022, with lots to see and experience at the RAI Amsterdam.

“The expectations of attendees and the media industry as a whole are extremely high,” said Hans Hoffmann – President of SMPTE. “Everyone is keen to see, touch and learn about recent innovations. There is an obvious need for networking, for opportunities to share and to discover where the industry is heading.”

“The speed of change is high, and so is the need for communicating, building communities, and informing and providing strategic direction.”

IBC2022 Day 2 Conference reports

The second day of the IBC Conference covered a wide array of subjects, supported by sessions across the Innovation Stage, Showcase Theatre and Content Everywhere Stage. Here’s a round-up of just some of the sessions that took place.

Every device, everywhere, every time

“The proliferation of OTT translates into a very difficult time for the consumer,” said Dana Filip-Crandal, EVP and COO, Sky Germany. “It is difficult to find content and it has become significantly more expensive.”

From the session: MediaTech leaders panel: Bold transformation moves

AWS and Filmlight showcase Colour in the Cloud workflow

“Ingesting assets to the cloud without the ability to finish is essentially a bridge to nowhere,” said Katrina King, Content Production Media & Entertainment, AWS at a Showcase Theatre session at IBC2022. “We set out to change that.”

From the session: Colour in the Cloud

AI transforming movie production at Disney – with more to come

“The face is the single most important object through which we convey emotional depth,” said Markus Gross, Chief Scientist at The Walt Disney Studios. “If we want to build characters that truly bond with the audience, we have to make sure that we can project such depth.”

From the session: Bringing Disney to life with AI

Broadcast industry must embrace the metaverse

The reality is that, “we are leaning into massive, transformative change”, said Smithingham, Lewis Smithingham, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Creative Solutions at Media.Monks. Younger audiences in particular are demanding more immersive and more interactive content experiences.

From the session: Step into the metaverse

IABM: Deliberating the future of MediaTech

“We’ve seen the MediaTech landscape completely changing, with everything now becoming interrelated and working together,” said Peter White, CEO, IABM. “Gaming is increasingly becoming the epicentre of the media tech universe.”

From the session: Making sense of change in MediaTech

Playing with fire in Netflix’s Stranger Things

The presentation focussed on the work done by Accenture Song for Netflix’s Stranger Things season four, specifically around the VFX work to bring the main antagonist, Vecna to life on-screen.

From the session: Creating visual effects for Netflix’s Stranger Things

Featured video – MovieLabs 2030 vision update

IBC2022 Day 2 Product News

And finally… Here’s what’s coming up on Day 3

IBC2022 Preview Day 3: Robots, John Logie Baird and live sport production

Here we take a preliminary look at some of the key moments planned for Day Three (Sunday, 11th September) of the IBC 2022 Show, where the paid-for Conference track has given way to a free-to-attend selection of events.

