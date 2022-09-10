Italian GP qualifying LIVE as Leclerc and Verstappen battle for pole

Max Verstappen could quit F1 “sooner than we all think”, according to Red Bull chief Helmut Marko in a major retirement hint. Marko stresses Verstappen could quit the sport at a moment’s notice if he loses interest in Formula One.

Verstappen is already in his seventh season in F1 having joined Toro Rosso aged 17. However, at 24 years old, the Dutchman will still become one of the youngest double world champions in the sport’s history if he secures his second crown this season and will be on target to equal Lewis Hamilton’s record of seven titles.

But Red Bull special advisor Marko has warned he may not stick around for as long as people may believe.

“He could make it, but he’s also the type of person who packs his things and leaves when he no longer feels like it. No matter how much you offer him, he won’t stay. And that could happen sooner than we all think.”

Click here for the full story.