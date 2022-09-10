Josh Wagner stops Jorge Perez Sanchez in the ninth | DAZN News Norway

Josh Wagner defeated Jorge Perez Sanchez live on DAZN on Friday night.

The Canadian fighter was in his home country at the CAA Centre in Brampton, as he fought for the IBA intercontinental welterweight belt.

He emerged victorious after almost going the distance with his Mexican rival.

In the ninth round, Wagner won the championship when he scored a technical knockout.

It brings Sanchez’s record to 13-3, while for the unbeaten 29-year-old North American, it extends his record to an unbeaten 13 straight victories.