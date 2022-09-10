King Charles III: royal family, including Anne, Andrew and Edward, greet wellwishers at Balmoral – live

Royal family meets wellwishers outside Balmoral Members of the Royal family have left Crathie Kirk near Balmoral after a service to meet members of the public. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was seen speaking to crowds, as did Princess Anne, the Princess Royal who was walking alongside her husband, Commander Timothy Laurence. Anne’s children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, were seen looking at floral tributes. Prince Andrew put his glasses on before bending down to read some of the messages that had been left. He then moved across and put his arm around his daughter, Princess Eugenie, who could be seen drying her eyes and hugging her father while looking at the flowers. “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on,” Prince Andrew told the public, according to PA Media. After moments reading the cards and memorials that had been left, the dozen-or-so members of the family paused in the gateway of Balmoral and turned to wave and thank the crowds who had gathered behind barriers. Princess Anne views tributes with Edward, Earl of Wessex; Timothy Laurence, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters Prince Andrew inspects floral tributes outside Balmoral. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters Updated at 09.55 EDT

Members of the Royal family have left Crathie Kirk near Balmoral after a service to meet members of the public.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was seen speaking to crowds, as did Princess Anne, the Princess Royal who was walking alongside her husband, Commander Timothy Laurence.

Anne’s children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, were seen looking at floral tributes.

Prince Andrew put his glasses on before bending down to read some of the messages that had been left. He then moved across and put his arm around his daughter, Princess Eugenie, who could be seen drying her eyes and hugging her father while looking at the flowers.

“We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on,” Prince Andrew told the public, according to PA Media.

After moments reading the cards and memorials that had been left, the dozen-or-so members of the family paused in the gateway of Balmoral and turned to wave and thank the crowds who had gathered behind barriers.

Anne views tributes with Edward, Earl of Wessex; Timothy Laurence, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.","caption":"Princess Anne views tributes with Edward, Earl of Wessex; Timothy Laurence, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.","credit":"Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters Andrew inspects floral tributes outside Balmoral.","caption":"Prince Andrew inspects floral tributes outside Balmoral.","credit":"Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters EDT","blockLastUpdated":1662818115000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"09.55 EDT","blockFirstPublished":1662816872000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"09.34 EDT","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"09.34″,"title":"Royal family meets wellwishers outside Balmoral

Members of the Royal family have left Balmoral to attend a prayer service at nearby Crathie Kirk.

“,”elementId”:”9063af5f-a674-402c-97ce-e3add2a8ef26″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Queen was a regular at the small church during her stays in Balmoral. Three of the Queen’s four children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward have been at Balmoral since Thursday.

","url":"https://twitter.com/severincarrell/status/1568585051041927173″,"id":"1568585051041927173″,"hasMedia":false,"role":"inline","isThirdPartyTracking":false,"source":"Twitter



Queen's family attends church service near Balmoral

Liz Truss has been among MPs to formally re-take their parliamentary oaths to the new King. A small number of senior MPs were doing this, with others having a chance to do so when the Commons resumes after the Queen’s funeral.

“,”elementId”:”5cdb48ae-4d35-4672-8663-1065c7b02fde”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

There is no necessity for MPs to do this, as the oath they take on entering parliament pledges that they “will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law”.

“,”elementId”:”33a8d505-3f01-4619-ab3f-a438a0661bd2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The first MP to do so was the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, followed by the two longest-serving MPs, Peter Bottomley and Harriet Harman, then Truss, and then the Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt. Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, and Iain Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, also did this.

minister Liz Truss pledging allegiance to King Charles III at the House of Commons in London.","caption":"Prime minister Liz Truss pledging allegiance to King Charles III at the House of Commons in London.","credit":"Photograph: Uk Parliamentary Recording Unit Handout/EPA The chamber was then due to hear more MPs’ tributes to the Queen, up to 10pm.

“,”elementId”:”6e44bf41-ea43-410d-b8d5-78df0c253637″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The wording was set out in the Promissory Oaths Act of 1868, with a more recent law, the 1978 Oaths Act, setting out the formality, such as arrangements for people of faith other than Christianity, and the option of affirmation for those who are not religious.

“,”elementId”:”66fbbbaf-2f23-462e-aa15-617c5597e00d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

However, it is mandatory for MPs to swear allegiance to the monarch in order to sit in the Commons. This is why Sinn Féin MPs are absent, as they do not recognise the UK monarch as the head of state.

“,”elementId”:”a61087cb-d33d-42ed-86c6-db5a071947d6″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662812283000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.18 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662812555000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”08.22 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662812317000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.18 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.18″,”title”:”MPs begin to swear oaths to King”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Peter Walker”,”imageUrl”:”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1662818986_596_King-Charles-III-royal-family-including-Anne-Andrew-and-Edward.jpg”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c788f8f087fa006e14ea6″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Crowds cheered at Buckingham Palace as King Charles arrived back in his Rolls Royce.

“,”elementId”:”d44ce04e-81e4-4c75-acbf-1779e6cb3e06″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He had been at St James’s Palace for the principal proclamation at 10am.

“,”elementId”:”905edefc-dfd9-46f0-9b50-776b5bff92d9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The monarch could be seen smiling and waving back at well-wishers who had arrived hoping to catch a glimpse of the new King.

Charles III is driven back to Buckingham Palace in London.","caption":"King Charles III is driven back to Buckingham Palace in London.","credit":"Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images EDT","blockLastUpdated":1662810762000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"07.52 EDT","blockFirstPublished":1662810415000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"07.46 EDT","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"07.46″,"title":"King Charles arrives back at Buckingham Palace after proclamation gather ahead of the City Proclamation of the new King, to be held on the steps of the Royal Exchange at the Mansion House in London.","caption":"People gather ahead of the City Proclamation of the new King, to be held on the steps of the Royal Exchange at the Mansion House in London.","credit":"Photograph: Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images The fanfare sounds, and is followed by a call for silence.

“,”elementId”:”e14f45ce-7fb8-4bae-aa49-30528e4b40c8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Tim Duke then reads the proclamation, which is the same wording as one delivered by David White an hour ago, at Friary Court. The wording can be found here (11:04).

“,”elementId”:”164a1463-c8b2-4db2-93ff-296d7dd18eff”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It is followed by a shout of “God Save the King”, a fanfare, and then the first verse of the national anthem is played. Three cheers are given for His Majesty, before crowds applaud.

“,”elementId”:”7d6a344e-677e-4086-a87d-97660f12db84″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Guardian’s royal reporter Caroline Davies has this dispatch: “At The Royal Exchange in the City, the reading aloud of the proclamation at noon was preceded by the pomp and pageantry of a grand ceremonial procession through the economic heart of the nation, reflecting the unique relationship between the monarch and the City of London.

“,”elementId”:”bc21f7c8-5200-4693-9e7b-d3401af3cddd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“This was the second proclamation. Other proclamations will follow in coming days in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

“,”elementId”:”c9deccf9-0f85-489f-b6be-be0b0f37767a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662807625000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.00 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662808955000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.22 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662807913000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.05 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.05″,”title”:”Second proclamation takes place”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c62fb8f0804237ace653b”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In his declaration, King Charles built on the themes he outlined in his broadcast to the nation on Friday evening after returning to Buckingham Palace. He acknowledged people sympathising with his loss of both his mother and the monarch.

“,”elementId”:”c2500e64-6528-4b2b-8fe9-baa785abac80″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many … and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

“,”elementId”:”9dada22f-a8fb-443e-830b-f94f28f3dec1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The King referred to the Queen’s “selfless service” and how her reign was “unequalled in its duration, dedication and devotion”.

“,”elementId”:”9cc5d7aa-6b59-4074-861f-687ff90b2c9d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He repeated that he would give up his revenues in exchange for getting the sovereign grant.

“,”elementId”:”9dd799e3-282c-4eca-bd18-3b1f05b2c352″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The 73-year-old had said on Friday that the news of his mother’s death had been the “moment we have been dreading” and followed it up in his speech to the nation that he would have new responsibilities. He continued the theme in his declaration.

“,”elementId”:”e9d695a6-0c9d-4e61-b07c-f77c06d7ffd7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now been passed to me,” he said.

“,”elementId”:”8e529607-7b53-40f6-a8e5-0a209127ce82″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government, and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

“,”elementId”:”1eb7f3c3-5c21-4cc1-9fa1-42e3665bb636″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The full text can be found further down the blog at 10:29.

“,”elementId”:”5f9759ef-e1d7-45ab-a43b-82f61234ea15″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:false,”summary”:true},”blockCreatedOn”:1662804732000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”06.12 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662806874000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.47 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662805364000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.22 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.22″,”title”:”King Charles’ declaration to the accession council”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c5ee18f0804237ace6515″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A fanfare is first played by heralds from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace ahead of the principal proclamation.

“,”elementId”:”88b77e2f-6d35-4eb5-a9d9-484d75d679fa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

There is then a pause to wait for 11am when the gun salutes begin. Members of the garter in their regalia are present.

“,”elementId”:”f0c6de2a-7684-4461-8209-a70d62bb6a5e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Another fanfare is played. The address is then read by garter king of arms, David White, accompanied by the earl marshal. The process is part of the historic procedure of informing the country that the monarch has died.

“,”elementId”:”430ca43a-3f0f-4e88-9886-edb8a0987cee”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662803681000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.54 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662804693000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.11 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662804131000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.02 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.02″,”title”:”Principal proclamation read as gun salutes fired across country”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c5c8e8f0804237ace6508″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The King has approved an order that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday in the UK.

“,”elementId”:”08adba4f-86dd-48c8-8b17-b5ced9bca455″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The date itself is yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be Monday 19 September.

“,”elementId”:”4abee216-8af0-461c-9cb9-25ae269c3c43″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/10/king-charles-approves-bank-holiday-for-day-of-queen-funeral”,”text”:”King Charles approves bank holiday for day of Queen’s funeral”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”role”:”thumbnail”,”elementId”:”b8c1b52f-1394-4b96-a4d8-8833b955f13d”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662803086000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.44 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662803595000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”05.53 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662803181000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.46 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.46″,”title”:”Queen’s funeral to be public holiday”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c576a8f087fa006e14d8d”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The council has been brought to order, and the platform party has entered again, this time including King Charles.

“,”elementId”:”f51cfd37-286e-464d-b0c2-70d31b78219b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Penny Mordaunt calls him to make his declaration.

“,”elementId”:”62a3a3c8-adde-4ddd-bcf0-0ac95117d101″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

King Charles says:

“,”elementId”:”8a31b901-bc60-4647-9246-7fe4c1aa7c5d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother, the Queen.

I know how deeply you, the entire nation – and I think I may say the whole world – sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.

To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.

In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate, to my government for the benefit of all, in return for the sovereign grant, which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation.

And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God.



“,”elementId”:”471caf92-73ea-4755-bbb1-b34c0d106f5b”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662801770000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.22 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662803070000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”05.44 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662802173000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.29 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.29″,”title”:”King Charles III makes declaration”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c52c38f08384c60154fd2″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The clerk of the council now speaks.

“,”elementId”:”d4cfc886-6e14-47a0-ae4f-66655331642d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



Whereas it has pleased almighty god to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

We therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons together with other members of her late majesty’s privy council and representatives of the realms and territories, alderman, citizens of London and others, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now by our the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and happy liege lord.

Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us.”



“,”elementId”:”3a85db49-7848-4ffd-9063-2517381e1947″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He ends by saying “God Save the King,” which the members present return in unison.

“,”elementId”:”dce155b8-6c7b-412f-b23c-786a7e83f758″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The platform party now signs the proclamation, the Prince of Wales doing so first, followed by the Queen Consort.

“,”elementId”:”79697b8e-94b8-4b3f-9704-99e08332ae70″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662800579000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.02 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662802609000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”05.36 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662801005000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.10 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.10″,”title”:”Charles III is proclaimed King”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c426e8f087fa006e14d47″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The accession council will meet shortly at St James’s Palace to proclaim King Charles III as the new sovereign.

“,”elementId”:”66c7c345-6126-4d92-b07d-e9c467dae119″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The occasion will be attended by his son, William, who was appointed Prince of Wales yesterday evening by his father, who announced it during his address to the nation.

“,”elementId”:”d92180da-c5b2-46fc-ae5c-b8787edef4b5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In a historic move, the ceremony will be televised for the first time. The 250 dignitaries is made up of privy counsellors and government ministers, along with former ministers, prime ministers and senior clergy. It will be presided over by Penny Mourdant, the lord president of the council.

“,”elementId”:”5bead804-a484-4254-ad79-62c00c33c903″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The King will not be present for the first part of the council, but will then hold his first privy council, the UK’s oldest working legislative assembly.

“,”elementId”:”4692caa7-68d7-429f-873e-e34c5ce52005″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Afterwards he will make his declaration about the Queen’s death and vow to preserve the Church of Scotland.

“,”elementId”:”236c324e-ecd5-40a0-a8d0-26d6a5541217″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Roughly an hour after the council begins, the Principal Proclamation is read from the balcony at St James’s Palace. It is normally accompanied by a fanfare from the balcony and simultaneous gun salutes at Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

“,”elementId”:”f48fc894-0fdd-4ff6-81c6-65751d827751″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A second proclamation will be made at the Royal Exchange in the City of London, with further events in towns, boroughs and counties in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales on Sunday.

“,”elementId”:”7ce509de-7aec-4a1c-aa01-b065412dc617″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Flags will be flown at full mast after the Principal Proclamation, after being at flown at half mast since the Queen’s death was announced at 6:30pm on Thursday.

“,”elementId”:”1a1c5769-f833-44c7-b684-2552d1fd54c4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

They will be lowered again an hour after the proclamations on Sunday.

“,”elementId”:”8782520e-2873-4fd3-b4a2-a1c3bc0fdabc”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662796398000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.53 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662799817000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.50 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662799775000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.49 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.49″,”title”:”Accession council to meet to proclaim King Charles III”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c4cb08f08384c60154fbd”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

All six living former prime ministers are expected to join current PM, Liz Truss, at the accession council this morning. They have just been pictured entering St James’s Palace.

“,”elementId”:”4829d6d9-3b68-4b49-9076-6c13816b6fcc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

For the privy council meeting in the second part of the ceremony, not all counsellors are allowed to attend.

“,”elementId”:”c0610b57-89e7-4046-9f16-c0f440acb1de”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

There are more than 700 members of the privy council at the moment, but the Times has reported (paywall) that there has had to be a ballot for those who want to attend, but are no longer in the cabinet or active in public life due to limits on capacity.

“,”elementId”:”9558061c-17eb-4f6f-8225-c44f48cfe90d”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662799024000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.37 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662799548000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.45 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662799366000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.42 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.42″,”title”:”Truss and former PMs arrive at St James’s Palace”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c32f48f08384c60154f73″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Here is a guide to some of the key moments scheduled to take place today.

“,”elementId”:”0c989035-79f6-423e-a8aa-3d03dd29e28a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

10am: Charles is proclaimed King at the accession council in the state apartments of St James’s Palace. This will be attended by his son William, whose new title is the Prince of Wales.

“,”elementId”:”2b636efa-c77e-43f4-b3e8-6eeb44e28785″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Others in attendance at the ceremony, which will be televised for the first time, will include privy counsellors and government ministers and possibly former ministers, prime ministers and senior clergy.

Afterwards, the King will hold his first privy council – the UK’s oldest working legislative assembly – accompanied by Camilla and William and will make his personal declaration about the Queen’s death and take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

“,”elementId”:”f62ece4d-d5b4-4e86-92fa-03445a034428″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

11am: Charles is proclaimed sovereign. The principal proclamation is read from the balcony at St James’s Palace overlooking Friary Court. The ceremony is usually accompanied by a fanfare from the balcony and simultaneous gun salutes at Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

“,”elementId”:”73266e5a-ef42-495a-aec2-102ae94080cc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Noon: A second proclamation will be made at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (further proclamations will be made on Sunday in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales).

“,”elementId”:”94390d71-312c-4904-a71e-7e4a4b34fc7f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

2pm: Senior MPs expected to swear an oath of allegiance to the new King, with condolences continuing in parliament until 10pm. All MPs will have the opportunity to take the oath when parliament returns after the 10 days of national mourning, but it is not a formal requirement.

“,”elementId”:”762ed80f-d487-47de-bc64-7f629a5af2fb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/10/how-charles-will-be-officially-proclaimed-king”,”text”:”What will happen today as Charles to officially be proclaimed king”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”role”:”thumbnail”,”elementId”:”bc56b61b-e4f3-484c-ad0c-b6a848a1f7a9″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662792436000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.47 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662796423000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”03.53 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662792557000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.49 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.49″,”title”:”What will happen today”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Miranda Bryant”}],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”},{“id”:”631c15f48f08384c60154f0c”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Members of the cabinet will have their first meeting with the King just days after Liz Truss formed her new government, according to Press Association.

“,”elementId”:”6e280cad-bce8-4b45-aa41-c2913156e93c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It reports:

“,”elementId”:”95031483-0203-432a-98e3-81673a21cc31″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



Senior ministers will attend the Accession Council at St James’s Palace where Charles will be formally proclaimed sovereign.

Later they will travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the monarch.

Truss, who was invited to form a Government by the late Queen on Tuesday, had her initial audience with the King on Friday evening.

Charles told her: “It was the moment I have been dreading, as I know a lot of people have. We’ll try to keep everything going.”



“,”elementId”:”4603d5f3-db47-42ab-a783-5c8ce8d32523″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Parliament will also convene today, a rare Saturday sitting, for MPs to share memories of the Queen and approve a message of condolence to the King.

“,”elementId”:”99dee207-5fba-4af2-a64f-b221ec7e1223″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1662785631000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.53 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1662795724000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”03.42 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1662786697000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.11 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.11″,”title”:”Cabinet to have first meeting with King”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 10 Sep 2022 10.03 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 10 Sep 2022 00.53 EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

Clive James was one of the best known journalists in Britain until his death in 2019, highly regarded for his wit and intellect, and he spent many years writing for the Observer. In 1983 he covered the Queen’s visit to the US, where she met Ronald Reagan. Here’s his article from the time. The Royal Scuba Tour of California began last Saturday with scarcely any rain at all. The clouds over San Diego were full of water, but none of it was actually falling out of the sky as the Britannia edged towards Broadway Pier on the Embarcadero, just along from Anthony’s Fish Grotto. The area was heavily populated with members of the secret service wearing hearing aids and talking into their sleeves. Less numerous but more cheerful were the citizens of San Diego, some of whom were allowed on to the pier itself, at the end of which is an honour guard of sailors and marines who drilled with M14s, while E-9 Master Chief Dye conducted the orchestra and frogmen checked for bombs. As things were to turn out, the frogmen were the only people appropriately dressed for the upcoming week of official events, but as yet nobody knew that. The American media were in position and fully equipped, with Canon telephoto lenses the size of garbage disposal; units and microwave dishes aimed at their very own relay helicopters, which were up there in the grey sky like benign vultures. You can read more by clicking here. Updated at 10.02 EDT

In pictures: Queen’s family outside Balmoral Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Prince Andrew; Edward, Earl of Wessex; Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence look at the flowers outside Balmoral Castle. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are consoled by their father Prince Andrew. Photograph: Scott Heppell/AP Princess Beatrice (left) and Sophie, Countess of Wessex look at the flowers placed outside Balmoral Castle. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images Princess Eugenie of York looks at the flowers outside Balmoral. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 10.03 EDT

Peter Walker The Labour and Conservative party conferences later this and next month are expected to go ahead, it is understood, although the annual gathering of the Liberal Democrats could be in peril, one day of it coincides with the expected date of the Queen’s funeral. The Lib Dems are scheduled to gather for their first fully in-person conference since before Covid from next weekend, going on till Tuesday 20 September. But with the official mourning period lasting until the likely funeral date, on Monday 19 September, the bulk of it will have to be postponed or moved. A party source said: “We will not hold any part of our conference before or during the funeral.” However, both the Labour and Conservative conferences are expected to take place, although both events will be amended to reflect the death of the Queen. The Labour conference takes place in Liverpool from Sunday 25 September to Wednesday 28 September. The Conservative event, in Birmingham, starts on Sunday 2 October, also running to the next Wednesday. The SNP conference a week after the Tories’, while the Greens meet from 30 September, so neither should be affected. The Commons is scheduled to be in recess from 22 September to 17 October. But with the chamber due to be adjourned following tributes this weekend until after the funeral, this could potentially be changed to allow MPs to debate urgent issues including the energy cost crisis. Updated at 09.40 EDT

Royal Mail has said it will stop its services on the day of the Queen’s funeral. The date is yet to be confirmed, but earlier on Saturday the new King approved an order to make it a bank holiday. In a statement, Royal Mail’s chief executive, Simon Thompson, said: “We are proud that over the coming days Royal Mail will play an important role delivering messages of condolence from all around the world to the royal family. “We want to make our customers aware that services will be suspended on the day of the funeral as people come together to honour Her Majesty, after 70 years of exemplary service to the nation and the Commonwealth.” The relationship between the monarch and postal service has been in place for more than 500 years, since King Henry VIII appointed the first postmaster. Updated at 09.26 EDT

The former president of France François Hollande has paid tribute to the Queen and revealed that she once asked for the Republican Guards to play the Beatles at a state occasion. Hollande hosted Queen Elizabeth in June 2014 for a three-day state visit that marked the 70th anniversary commemorations of the allied D-Day landings in the second world war. “She talked about being a friend of France and her taste for French culture and generally for the arts,” Hollande, who was president until 2017, said. “At one point, the Republican Guard was playing some classical music and I asked her what she would like and she said: can they play the Beatles? So the orchestra played several songs by the Beatles,” Hollande told Reuters, referring to the military unit which provides guards of honour at official ceremonies. Updated at 09.19 EDT

Queen’s family attends church service near Balmoral Members of the Royal family have left Balmoral to attend a prayer service at nearby Crathie Kirk. The Queen was a regular at the small church during her stays in Balmoral. Three of the Queen’s four children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward have been at Balmoral since Thursday. Members of the royal family drive to #CrathieKirk for a private service, past well-wishers outside #Balmoral #Queen pic.twitter.com/wpfqAkBrNC — Severin Carrell (@severincarrell) September 10, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/severincarrell/status/1568585051041927173″,”id”:”1568585051041927173″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”62f6454f-51a8-4887-ba9f-a8476d9d07b8″}}”/> Updated at 09.11 EDT

In the tumult of reaction to news of the Queen’s death, social media managers struggled to work out the best way to communicate to their customers. Reporter James Tapper has taken a look at the brands that got it right – and those who didn’t. Updated at 09.03 EDT

Members of the royal family still at Balmoral Castle are expected to attend a church service this afternoon at nearby Crathie Kirk. The BBC reports that among those still at Balmoral, where the Queen’s body remains, are Princess Anne and her husband, Tim Lawrence, Prince Andrew; the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and some of the Queen’s grandchildren: Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor. Updated at 08.58 EDT

During the accession council ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday morning, Prince William was seen signing the proclamation documents using his left hand, causing quite a stir on social media. Within the royal family, there are quite a few left-handers. Queen Victoria and the Queen’s father, former king George VI were left-handed, as is Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and, allegedly, Prince George. Updated at 08.58 EDT