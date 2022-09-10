Kylie Jenner Explained Why She And Travis Scott Are “Waiting” To Share Their Son’s New Name

“Travis likes to sometimes…one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” she added, joking with Kris Jenner that, for that reason, they might not officially change it until he’s 21. But she did say that, whatever the new name is, it’s not an animal name like Wolf.

View this video on YouTube

YouTube: The Late Late Show with James Corden

