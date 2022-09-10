Kylie Jenner Explained Why She And Travis Scott Are “Waiting” To Share Their Son’s New Name

You may recall that she initially named him Wolf, but after a few weeks, she decided to change it, explaining that she and Travis Scott just didn’t “feel like it was him.”
Seven months later, it appears that they’ve picked something else for him – but they haven’t officially made the change yet.
“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”
Kylie mentioned that there is another name for him, after clarifying that they no longer call him Wolf, but that they’re “just not ready to share yet.”
“Travis likes to sometimes…one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” she added, joking with Kris Jenner that, for that reason, they might not officially change it until he’s 21. But she did say that, whatever the new name is, it’s not an animal name like Wolf.
