Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Season 5 to begin with a bang as Kevin Costner shares series secrets

Hello, all you cowboys and Beth Duttons of the world, we’re here again for your daily roundup of Yellowstone news, and it’s an exciting one today! The man himself, Mr. Kevin Costner, who breathes life into patriarch John Dutton, spoke about Yellowstone‘s compelling secret formula, and fans now know that season 5 is kicking off with a bit of a spectacular surprise — whether we’re ready for it or not.

Ready to dive in? Grab your cowboy boots and your wranglers, and let us take a ride.

Expect the unexpected

That saying is pretty much the motto of life on the Yellowstone and for fans who live it vicariously through the characters we’ve grown to love over the last four seasons. There’s never a typical day at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Producer David C. Glasser recently said something about the new episodes that solidifies that truism more than ever. Speaking with TV Insider, Glasser shared insight into the first episode of season 5 and how it will shake everything up.

“Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened.”

Where does the story start? For fans hoping to follow season 4 with a romantic rendezvous for Beth and Rip or to see Jamie grappling with the decision he made concerning his father, you just might be out of luck. The series is known for shocks and surprises, lives hanging in the balance, and moments of total awe, but this hint seems different somehow.

Glasser all but lets us know that things will have changed in a way we weren’t expecting. What that means is yet to be discovered, but it will undoubtedly be exciting.

We already know to expect the unexpected with Yellowstone, but we’re not quite sure how to feel that it’s kicking off with an immediate surprise. Here’s hoping it’s a perfect one!

Kevin Costner on the secret to Yellowstone

Kevin Costner spoke with Cassie DiLaura from Entertainment Tonight about the future of Yellowstone and the rhyme and reason it resonates so well with audiences.

So what exactly is the secret to Yellowstone? What makes the show a hit with viewers, and why are we all so obsessed with Sheridan’s storytelling and the characters brought to life on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

“I think a lot of people want to say what Beth gets to say, and a lot of people want to get to do what Rip gets to do, and I think a lot of people wish that they could say some of the things that I get to say when it seems like there’s a lot on the line. It’s like sometimes the things I get to say come out really — they’re kind of smart things. Taylor’s written some smart dialogue to it, you know, usually, the greatest majority of us, when we get confronted with issues like that, we’re driving home going, ‘Why don’t I say that when it was at its most critical?’”

That secret makes sense. We do have those conversations with ourselves at the end of the day, thinking, why didn’t we just speak up? Viewers want to be as powerful and relentless as Beth Dutton. We want to have the attitude and confidence of Rip Wheeler when he’s acting on behalf of the Yellowstone, bringing pride to the Dutton name, and we want to walk into a room with the sheer overwhelming nature of John Dutton, the steady presence that he exists with.

Costner says it so plainly, and it makes sense; we all simply find ourselves wishing we could just be a Beth, a John, or a Rip.

Beth and Rip still dominate the Yellowstone fandom

Fans love the dynamic between Rip and Beth, and with season 5 just around the corner, social media is seeing an uptick in love for the couple. It’s the weekend, and after a long work week, we’ve decided to sit back and check out all things pop culture, and one thing that pops up every time you search for Yellowstone is their relationship.

Beth and Rip fell in love against all odds and circumstances; they found peace and solace in one another and gave fans a romance to root for.

They’re capable of bringing out the best and the worst in one another, and they often do so several times in the same day, but there’s something about the push and pull in their bond that solidifies it as one of the greats in television.

Here’s to Rip and Beth, to sultry and dramatic romance, and to a bond that can’t be broken. Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere Sunday, November 13.